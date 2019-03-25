Kathryn Stiller

Stiller, Kathryn (nee Hastings) died at home Friday, March 22, 2019, peacefully at age 87 with her family close by. Married to the late Milton Stiller. Services: Memorial Service at Manchester UMC Chapel, 129 Woods Mill Rd Manchester, MO, Tues. March 26 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a gift to Memory Care Home Solutions 4389 West Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108. More detail at missouricremate.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
