Coibion, Kathy

of House Springs, Missouri, was born July 13, 1944 in Saint Louis, Missouri and entered into rest Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Big River Nursing and Rehab in Cedar Hill, Missouri at the age of 75 years, 2 months and 24 days.

She is preceded in death by her parents Katheryn and Frank Coibion and her brother Robert Coibion. She is survived by three (3) siblings: Carolyn Wilcox, Judy (Michael) Jones and Ray (Connie) Coibion; six (6) nieces and nephews, Michael, Matthew, Jessica, Nick, Jack and Mark, along with numerous extended family and friends.

Kathy enjoyed the casino, bingo and flowers. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

