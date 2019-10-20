Kay Alvis

Guest Book
  • "You are in our prayers during this sad time. Kay was a..."
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
7700 Davis Drive
Clayton, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alvis, Kay

Kay Alvis, of St. Louis, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred Alvis; loving mom of Jeremy (Angi) Tucker and Katie (Matt) Vance; dear step-mother to Todd (Janelle) Alvis and Trent (Kim) Alvis; adoring grandmother (Dee Dee) to Jacob Vance, Lexi Vance, Lilly Tucker and Preston Tucker; dear sister to Dale (Alvin) Filstrup and Ann McNeill, a dear aunt, and friend.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton, MO 63105, on Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (http:/www.cancer.org/).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.