Alvis, Kay

Kay Alvis, of St. Louis, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred Alvis; loving mom of Jeremy (Angi) Tucker and Katie (Matt) Vance; dear step-mother to Todd (Janelle) Alvis and Trent (Kim) Alvis; adoring grandmother (Dee Dee) to Jacob Vance, Lexi Vance, Lilly Tucker and Preston Tucker; dear sister to Dale (Alvin) Filstrup and Ann McNeill, a dear aunt, and friend.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton, MO 63105, on Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (http:/www.cancer.org/).