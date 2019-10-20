St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
7700 Davis Drive
Clayton, MO
View Map
Kay Alvis Obituary

Alvis, Kay

Kay Alvis, of St. Louis, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred Alvis; loving mom of Jeremy (Angi) Tucker and Katie (Matt) Vance; dear step-mother to Todd (Janelle) Alvis and Trent (Kim) Alvis; adoring grandmother (Dee Dee) to Jacob Vance, Lexi Vance, Lilly Tucker and Preston Tucker; dear sister to Dale (Alvin) Filstrup and Ann McNeill, a dear aunt, and friend.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton, MO 63105, on Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (http:/www.cancer.org/).

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
