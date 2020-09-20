1/1
Kay Frances Stross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stross, Kay Frances

Frances (nee Roeper), of St. Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by loving sons Kevin (Steven Berger) Stross and Torrey Stross; sister Billie Jean (Gerald) Haferkamp; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Vincent Stross, her parents Vincent and Dorothy Roeper, and one sister, Joyce (the late Richard) Penrose.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 8:30 - 9:30 am at Baue St. Charles, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 1st Capitol Dr, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. Memorials to Birthright of St. Charles or Masses. Visit Baue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved