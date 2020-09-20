Stross, Kay Frances

Frances (nee Roeper), of St. Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by loving sons Kevin (Steven Berger) Stross and Torrey Stross; sister Billie Jean (Gerald) Haferkamp; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Vincent Stross, her parents Vincent and Dorothy Roeper, and one sister, Joyce (the late Richard) Penrose.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 8:30 - 9:30 am at Baue St. Charles, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 1st Capitol Dr, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. Memorials to Birthright of St. Charles or Masses. Visit Baue.com