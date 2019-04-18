Shoji, Kay Keiko formerly of St. Louis, MO passed in peace Thursday April 4, 2019, in Chicago, IL at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband George Shoji Sr. and mother Sadano Taketa, she is survived by her daughter Sharon Shoji and son George Shoji Jr. She was a devoted mother and will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Services: A private memorial service will be held in St. Louis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at act.alz.org When a mother dies, we lose the person whose story provides the beginning of our own.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Keiko Shoji.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019