Krull, Kay Lorayne
(nee Oldendorph) has gone off to the "Spirit in the Sky" and has rejoined with her beloved husband Bob Krull. She was the best mother and friend of Carole (John) Mason, Sue Krull and Nancy (Leo) Anglo; loving Mimi of Claire and Lauren Anglo; dear sister of Pat Haller; aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many.
Services: We will celebrate Kay's life on a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020