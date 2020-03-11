|
Martin, Keiriaky "Sandy"
(nee Poulos), Fell asleep in the lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving wife of Pete Martin; dear mother of Deanna (Brian) Kelley, Jason (Claire) Martin and Allison (Nathan) Pitman; dearest grandmother of Leonidas & Eleni Martin and Brianna & Delaney Kelley; and friend to many others.
Services: Funeral Fri., March 13th, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation Thurs., March 12th from 4-7 p.m. (Trisagion at 6 p.m.) at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020