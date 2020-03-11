St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Keiriaky "Sandy" Marton

Keiriaky "Sandy" Marton Obituary

Martin, Keiriaky "Sandy"

(nee Poulos), Fell asleep in the lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving wife of Pete Martin; dear mother of Deanna (Brian) Kelley, Jason (Claire) Martin and Allison (Nathan) Pitman; dearest grandmother of Leonidas & Eleni Martin and Brianna & Delaney Kelley; and friend to many others.

Services: Funeral Fri., March 13th, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation Thurs., March 12th from 4-7 p.m. (Trisagion at 6 p.m.) at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
