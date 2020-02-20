|
|
Brooks, Keith D.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Toni Brooks; dear father of Angela Muegge and Natalie (Ryan) Chambers; dear grandfather of Sophia "Pea Pot," Henry "Baby Man" and Dominick "Jay Bird"; dear brother of Mary Lee (Frank) Zak, Audrey (Kurt) Braune, and Karla (Dennis) Lindhorst; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Feb. 22, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery, 1800 Lemay Ferry Rd. 63125. Member of St. Louis County Police Business Association, Affton Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis County Planning Commission and The Blue Knights. Contributions to appreciated. Visitation Fri. 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020