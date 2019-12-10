Childers, Keith J.

passed away in Jesus' arms on December 2, 2019. Born May 1, 1934 in Ste. Genevieve, Mo, he was the son of the late Bernice (nee Colbert) and Delbert Childers. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Childers (nee Wilson); loving father of Dirk (Caryl) Childers, Deon (Fred) Lozon and Dean (Nancy) Childers; grandfather of Morgan Childers, Casey and Jenna Collins, Jennifer (Tyler) Martin, Sarah, Emily and Katie Childers; great-grandfather of Emilia and Riley Martin; dear brother of Carol Childers Bauman. Keith retired as Captain of Security at Chrysler, Fenton and was a U.S. Army veteran - Korea.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Rd, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the are appreciated.