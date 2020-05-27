Or Copy this URL to Share

Brockmeyer, Keith John 68, passed away on May 23, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 13, 1951. Father of Brandy (Rick) Schnitker; brother of Patrick (Mary) Lowry and Sharon (Gary) Hovatter. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Keith John Brockmeyer Jr., parents William & Shirley Lowry and brother Kevin Lowry (survived by Janna).



