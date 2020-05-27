Brockmeyer, Keith John 68, passed away on May 23, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 13, 1951. Father of Brandy (Rick) Schnitker; brother of Patrick (Mary) Lowry and Sharon (Gary) Hovatter. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Keith John Brockmeyer Jr., parents William & Shirley Lowry and brother Kevin Lowry (survived by Janna).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.