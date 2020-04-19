Keith Lee Panzer
1933 - 2020
Panzer, Keith Lee Keith Panzer was born July 17, 1933, and passed away April 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his daughter Sally (Jacque James) and son Chris (Jim Bond), his siblings Dean Panzer and Barbara Turnbull, and many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and May Panzer, Lincoln, Kansas. Keith graduated from Kansas State University in 1955 and was employed by Ralston Purina Company. He loved his job and worked there 42 years. After he retired, Keith volunteered at the St. Louis Zoo for 12 years and traveled to Africa, Australia and South America with the zoo travel group. Keith was known for his humor and love of history. He met for breakfast twice a month with a group of Purina retirees that called themselves 'ROMEOS', Retired Old Men Eating Out. Memorials appreciated to Affton Christian Church, 9625 Tesson Ferry Road, Affton, MO 63123. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
