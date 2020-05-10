Keith Lester Morgan
Morgan, Keith Lester Keith Morgan of Florissant, MO was born August 14, 1954 & passed away April 8, 2020. A 1973 graduate of Riverview Gardens High & a longtime employee of the St. Louis County Parks & Rec Dept (where he proudly drove a Zamboni, much to the delight of his nephews), Keith was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals & Pittsburgh Penguins fan. His favorite pastime was fishing for trout & sharing campfire stories at Montauk State Park. Keith is survived by his brother Jim Morgan; nephews Matthew, Aaron, Curtis & Travis; & lifelong friends David Werner & Mark Gnau.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
