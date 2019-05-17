Kepler, Keith W. On May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nettie M. Kepler, (nee Tubbs); loving father of Linda (Rev. Gary) Reed, Patricia (Ronald) Medeiros, Rev. Richard (Sayuri) Kepler; cherished grandfather of Brad, Lance, Renee, Chad, Ryan, Marie, Jin Keith; great-grandfather of seven; dear brother, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by his son, James Allen Kepler and son-in-law Rev. Mark Clayton. Mr. Kepler, aka Red, was the owner of Kepler Washer Service. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Tupelo Children's Mansion, 1801 E. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 17, 2019