Mullen, Kelley Ann 57, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born September 28, 1961 in Alton, Illinois to Michael and Constance (Boss) Mullen. She spent her nursing career at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, completing her career as senior director of scheduling services and service quality. Kelley was known for her gentle manner, her tireless efforts for the best care of patients and staff, and her incredible attention to the details of making people around her more comfortable. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Constance Mullen, her sister Michele (David) Steele, all of Salem, brothers Patrick (Patty) of The Woodlands, Texas, Father Godfrey of Evansville, Indiana, and John (Jan) of Brownsburg, Indiana. Her 10 nephews, 3 nieces and 6 great nephews and niece. She is survived by hundreds of fellow health care workers who counted working with Kelley a privilege. Services: Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Visitation 9:00-10:45 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 W. Main St., Salem, IL. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa, Salem. Burial at St. Patrick Cemetery, Godfrey, IL. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 W. Main St., Salem, IL 62881 or Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132





