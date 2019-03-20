Eggers-Larson, Kelli Anne Kelli Eggers-Larson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 19, 2018. She loved life and those around her well. Her husband Dan, sons Blake and Connor and daughter Harper would like you to join them in a celebration of her life. Services: April 12th at 11am Windsor Crossing Church 114 N Eatherton Road Chesterfield, MO 63005
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019