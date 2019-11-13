St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. CeciliaCatholic Church
Limmer, Kelly K.
(nee Keane) Sun., Nov. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen Limmer; dearest mother of Stevie (Elliot) LaChance and the late Patrick Limmer; beloved daughter of Mary Jane and the late Jack Keane; dear sister of Karen (Jack) Holland, Tim (Judie) Keane; Jamie (Todd) Lewis and the late Mick (survived by Charlyn) Keane; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Fri., Nov. 15 from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. CeciliaCatholic Church Sat., Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Memorials to Shriners Hospital or Stray Rescue appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
