Morris, Ken 60, passed quietly on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Swan) for 30 years; loving father of Valerie (Andrew) Craven and Marshall Morris. Dear brother of Clifford (Christine) Morris, Jr. and Teresa (the late Dan Kelleher) Morris. Loving son of the late Clifford and Carol Morris, Sr. Ken was a devoted husband and father and he will be remembered for being very kind, caring and always trying to do what was right. Services: Vis. Wed. (5/29) 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar FH, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles). Svc. beginning at 12 p.m. Memorials to Community Living. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019