Moore, Kenneth A. baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, April 27, 2019. President, Kenneth A. Moore CPA, P.C. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Barnes) Moore; dear father of Carrie (Paul) Ganninger and Timothy (Bonnie) Moore; loving grandfather of Alex, Drew, Mikey, Mia and Addison; brother of Joanne (Gary) Meives, Lee (Julie) Moore and Jim (Monica) Barnes. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 9:45 a.m. to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield for 10:00 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Great Rivers Greenway or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
