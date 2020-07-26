Bernsen, Kenneth B.

age 90, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, July 23,2020. Beloved husband of Margaret E. Bernsen. Dear Father of Donna (Tom Riner) Bernsen, Ken (Kara) Bernsen and the late Theresa G. Bernsen and Cyndi (Floyd) Bernsen-Brown. Loving Grandfather of Joseph Bernsen, Sophia Bernsen and Kennedi Lewis. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Tuesday, July 28th at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, Florissant. Funeral Mass at 10am, Wednesday, July 29th at Sacred Heart Church, Florissant. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorials to Good Shepherd Children and Family Services(through Catholic Charities Federation), 1340 Partridge Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63130.