Eisler, Kenneth B.

Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26th 2020 at the age of 64.

Ken was born in Bayonne, New Jersey to Arthur and Carol Eisler. He was an active congregant of Temple Emanuel as well as the Jewish Community Center. He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey where he graduated with a major in Business and a minor in Art History. While at Rutgers, he served as the team manager for the men's basketball team as they advanced to the final four championship in 1976. He then moved to Washington, D.C. where he attended George Washington University where he earned his MBA. In 1981, he relocated to St. Louis where he resided until his passing. Ken had recently moved to the Lofts at Lafayette Square and made many new friends there.

His professional career consisted of working in the areas of banking, leasing and finance. He was most recently employed by First National Bank. Ken's passions included travel with Paris being his favorite destination. He was also an avid wine collector and foodie. He loved sports... especially the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, the Cardinal's, the Blues and college basketball. He loved all types of music and had recently learned how to play the guitar. He was a devoted follower of his most beloved band, The Grateful Dead. Ken looked forward to Dead & Company Playing in the Sand every year, and he had just gotten back from Cancun listening to music and spending time with his close friends. Ken enjoyed attending shows at Jazz at the Bistro and the Sheldon as well. Ken never met a stranger and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. His influence will forever remain for all who were fortunate to know and love him.

Ken is survived by his beloved daughters, Rachel Allison Eisler and Carly Brennan Eisler, his loving mother Carol, his devoted sister Cathy, his brother in law Jerry, his niece Danielle, her husband Joe, his nephew Randy and his wife Melissa. He was a devoted great uncle to Madeline, Sloan, Cole, Chase and Connor. He will be missed immeasurably by his many lifelong friends who he considered family. Ken adored animals, especially his dogs Pugsley, Paris and Lola Mae.

"It's the same story the crow told me:

It's the only one he knows...

Like the morning sun you come,

And like the wind you go."

Uncle John's Band--Grateful Dead

Services: A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date in Bayonne, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: https://www.headcount.orgonate-new/. Fill in the "additional information" and specify that your donation is in honor of Ken.