Ziegler, Kenneth "Ken" Charles 93, died May 5, 2020. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Virginia; daughter, Jeanette Ziegler; sons, John (Jennifer) and Charles (Tammy); granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ziegler and 2 great-grandchildren. He was fortunate to have a large family & many good friends. Ken was a Seabee (US Navy) in WWII and Korean War. He was a lifelong sheet metal worker and Local 36 union member. He was a member of Meridian #2 Masonic Lodge and Eden United Church of Christ in Affton. He enjoyed working with Habitat for Humanity, the Boy Scouts, and Wings of Hope. His favorite pastimes were St. Louis Cardinal games, Eden's dartball games, poker with his buddies, creating stained glass novelties and being 'Mr. Fix-it' at home. Ken loved to smile. Because of the Coronavirus, a small family graveside service is planned for some time in May. Memorial donations may be sent to St Louis Habitat for Humanity or Missouri Masonic Home.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Dad (circa 2007) is at his front door of 67 years wearing his characteristic and very genuine smile.
John Ziegler
Son
May 10, 2020
Ken Ziegler (left) with his brother, Warren, with a tin man (center) their father, Joe, had made years before. The tin man now stands in the lobby of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 36 hall in downtown St Louis.
John Ziegler
Son
May 10, 2020
Kenny was such a kind and loving neighbor. Whenever I needed help, he was always there during good times and bad. I remember how my dad and Kenny would load up the cars and take us sledding. I remember our families going to the Shriner's Circus. I will miss seeing Kenny at church. He always had a smile and kind word when I would see him. I know there are no words that can help your family's pain, but I pray that God will bless all of you and help you through the rough days ahead. Deepest Sympathy.
Sharon Mueller
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Ken's family want to recognize the pastors at Eden United Church of Christ and John L. Ziegenhein Funeral Home for their flexibility in helping us to plan a memorial for Dad in these extraordinary pandemic times.
Nettie Ziegler
Family
