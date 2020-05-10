Ziegler, Kenneth "Ken" Charles 93, died May 5, 2020. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Virginia; daughter, Jeanette Ziegler; sons, John (Jennifer) and Charles (Tammy); granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ziegler and 2 great-grandchildren. He was fortunate to have a large family & many good friends. Ken was a Seabee (US Navy) in WWII and Korean War. He was a lifelong sheet metal worker and Local 36 union member. He was a member of Meridian #2 Masonic Lodge and Eden United Church of Christ in Affton. He enjoyed working with Habitat for Humanity, the Boy Scouts, and Wings of Hope. His favorite pastimes were St. Louis Cardinal games, Eden's dartball games, poker with his buddies, creating stained glass novelties and being 'Mr. Fix-it' at home. Ken loved to smile. Because of the Coronavirus, a small family graveside service is planned for some time in May. Memorial donations may be sent to St Louis Habitat for Humanity or Missouri Masonic Home.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.