Kenny was such a kind and loving neighbor. Whenever I needed help, he was always there during good times and bad. I remember how my dad and Kenny would load up the cars and take us sledding. I remember our families going to the Shriner's Circus. I will miss seeing Kenny at church. He always had a smile and kind word when I would see him. I know there are no words that can help your family's pain, but I pray that God will bless all of you and help you through the rough days ahead. Deepest Sympathy.

Sharon Mueller

Neighbor