Dahl, Kenneth D.

October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy L. Dahl (nee Holland); dear brother of Virginia Hart and the late Walter T. Dahl; dear father of Ken M. (Donna) Dahl, Dee (Jeffrey) Barnett, Chris (Patty) Dahl, and Susan (Steve) Blase; dear grandfather of David (Jennifer) Dahl, Ashley (Nathan) Albritton, Michael (Emily) Dahl, Sam Barnett, Jim Barnett, Corey Blase, Allison Dahl, and Grant Dahl; our dear great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, October 27, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Baue, 3950 West Clay, St. Charles, Missouri; Funeral Monday, October 28, at 10:00am at Baue; burial at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the . Visit Baue.com