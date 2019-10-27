Kenneth D. Dahl

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth D. Dahl.
Service Information
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO
63301
(636)-946-7811
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dahl, Kenneth D.

October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy L. Dahl (nee Holland); dear brother of Virginia Hart and the late Walter T. Dahl; dear father of Ken M. (Donna) Dahl, Dee (Jeffrey) Barnett, Chris (Patty) Dahl, and Susan (Steve) Blase; dear grandfather of David (Jennifer) Dahl, Ashley (Nathan) Albritton, Michael (Emily) Dahl, Sam Barnett, Jim Barnett, Corey Blase, Allison Dahl, and Grant Dahl; our dear great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, October 27, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Baue, 3950 West Clay, St. Charles, Missouri; Funeral Monday, October 28, at 10:00am at Baue; burial at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the . Visit Baue.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.