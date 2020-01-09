Lamprecht, Kenneth D.
1953 - 2019. Kenneth D. Lamprecht was born May 10, 1953. After a 26 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, he passed on December 22, 2019. Born to Eugene and Irene (nee Much) Lamprecht of Fenton, MO. He is survived by a son, daughter and three grandsons. Mr. Lamprecht was a resident of Branson, MO, from 2008-2019, and worked for Winter Brothers of Fenton, MO, for 25 years. Mr. Lamprecht will make his final rest in Branson, MO. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.