Kenneth D. Lamprecht

Obituary
Lamprecht, Kenneth D.

1953 - 2019. Kenneth D. Lamprecht was born May 10, 1953. After a 26 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, he passed on December 22, 2019. Born to Eugene and Irene (nee Much) Lamprecht of Fenton, MO. He is survived by a son, daughter and three grandsons. Mr. Lamprecht was a resident of Branson, MO, from 2008-2019, and worked for Winter Brothers of Fenton, MO, for 25 years. Mr. Lamprecht will make his final rest in Branson, MO. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
