Gralike, Kenneth E. Sr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Sharon Gralike (nee Kirwin); loving father of Kristina (Bradley) Rowe and Kenneth (Ryan) Gralike Jr.; dear grandfather of Katelyn and James Rowe, Sydney, Alexis and Madison Gralike; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Mr. Gralike was a proud 60 year member of IBEW Local #1.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, Feb. 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to a appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020