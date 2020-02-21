St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Kenneth E. Gralike Sr.

Gralike, Kenneth E. Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Sharon Gralike (nee Kirwin); loving father of Kristina (Bradley) Rowe and Kenneth (Ryan) Gralike Jr.; dear grandfather of Katelyn and James Rowe, Sydney, Alexis and Madison Gralike; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Gralike was a proud 60 year member of IBEW Local #1.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, Feb. 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to a appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
