Kenneth E. Harding Sr.
Harding, Kenneth E. Sr.

Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Harding (nee Puleo); loving father of Susan Anne (Jodie) Smith, William Joseph Harding, Barbara Jean (Steve) Gunn, Kenneth E. (Sarah) Harding, Jr. and the late Steven Alan Harding; dear grandfather of Jason Harding, David Kley, Linda Smith, Lisha Narsh, Kevin and Kristopher Webb, Kenneth E. III, Daniel, Michael, Sophia and Katherine Harding; dear great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Mr. Harding was a retired St. Louis Post-Dispatch employee and member of Typographical Union #8.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 19, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to The Alzheimer's Association appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
