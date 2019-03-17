Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Harrison Jr.. View Sign

Harrison, Kenneth E. Jr. On Thursday, January 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in his home, Kenneth E. Harrison Jr., 49, entered into eternal life. Kenneth was born March 15, 1969, in Somerville, NJ to Kenneth (1942-2016) and Joan Harrison. Throughout his life, Kenneth touched countless friends, family members, colleagues, and students with his intellect, talent, humor, and most prominently, his kindness. Kenneth lived in such places as High Bridge, NJ, Los Angeles, CA, Burlington, VT, before finally settling in St. Louis, MO. Ken was a college professor who taught writing and literature at Webster University and Florissant Valley Community College in St. Louis, MO. He received a BA in writing and literature from Burlington College, where he was awarded Valedictorian. He went on to earn an MFA in creative writing with a poetry emphasis from the University of Missouri Saint Louis. Ken was an avid reader with a tremendous collection of books. His poems and essays have appeared in various journals and publications. During his time at UMSL, he served as editor of their literary magazine, Natural Bridge. Ken loved teaching and engaging his students. Along with a gift for writing poetry and essays, Kenneth was artistically inclined through his music and illustrations. Ken will be deeply missed by his loving mother Joan Harrison; sisters Carol and Judy, and brother-in-law, Nick, all of Washington Township, NJ. He will also be dearly missed by his beloved girlfriend Sharalyn Fields, of St. Louis, MO; his beloved feline friend Daisy, and many dear friends, colleagues, and students. Services: A memorial is planned to be held at Pearson House on the campus of Webster University in April.

Harrison, Kenneth E. Jr. On Thursday, January 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in his home, Kenneth E. Harrison Jr., 49, entered into eternal life. Kenneth was born March 15, 1969, in Somerville, NJ to Kenneth (1942-2016) and Joan Harrison. Throughout his life, Kenneth touched countless friends, family members, colleagues, and students with his intellect, talent, humor, and most prominently, his kindness. Kenneth lived in such places as High Bridge, NJ, Los Angeles, CA, Burlington, VT, before finally settling in St. Louis, MO. Ken was a college professor who taught writing and literature at Webster University and Florissant Valley Community College in St. Louis, MO. He received a BA in writing and literature from Burlington College, where he was awarded Valedictorian. He went on to earn an MFA in creative writing with a poetry emphasis from the University of Missouri Saint Louis. Ken was an avid reader with a tremendous collection of books. His poems and essays have appeared in various journals and publications. During his time at UMSL, he served as editor of their literary magazine, Natural Bridge. Ken loved teaching and engaging his students. Along with a gift for writing poetry and essays, Kenneth was artistically inclined through his music and illustrations. Ken will be deeply missed by his loving mother Joan Harrison; sisters Carol and Judy, and brother-in-law, Nick, all of Washington Township, NJ. He will also be dearly missed by his beloved girlfriend Sharalyn Fields, of St. Louis, MO; his beloved feline friend Daisy, and many dear friends, colleagues, and students. Services: A memorial is planned to be held at Pearson House on the campus of Webster University in April. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close