Kenneth E. Murnan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Murnan, Kenneth E.

On, June 27, 2020. Husband of the late Rose Marie Murnan (nee Guidice); cherished father of Sandy Rieser (nee Becker), Karen Montgomery, Kim Fogertey, Kathy Slusser and the late Debbie Bodine; and devoted father-in-law; our dear grandpa, great- grandpa and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, July 2, from 4 p.m. until the time of service 7 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved