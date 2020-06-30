Murnan, Kenneth E.

On, June 27, 2020. Husband of the late Rose Marie Murnan (nee Guidice); cherished father of Sandy Rieser (nee Becker), Karen Montgomery, Kim Fogertey, Kathy Slusser and the late Debbie Bodine; and devoted father-in-law; our dear grandpa, great- grandpa and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, July 2, from 4 p.m. until the time of service 7 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children greatly appreciated.