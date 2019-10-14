Stevens, Kenneth E.

81, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty"; loving father of Michael and Kurt(Laura)Stevens; cherished grandfather of Carmen, Amelia, Katherine, and Eliza Stevens; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation, Tues., Oct. 15th, 4-8 p.m. with a Service, Wed., Oct. 16th, 10:30 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. In lieu of flowers donations to Missouri Botanical Gardens, St. Louis. Interment Valhalla Cemetery.