St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Duewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth F. Duewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth F. Duewell Obituary

Duewell, Kenneth F. "Ken"

86, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years of Rose Duewell (nee Whaley); cherished father of Cyndi (Tim) Wolff, Karen (the late Scott) Tressner, Keith Duewell, Mark (Dawn) Duewell and Tim (Jackie) Duewell; loving grandfather of Heather Mayes, Kevin Wolff, Amanda Hagen, Carly Tressner and Ryan Duewell; great-grandfather of Lumen and Lyla Mayes and Leo Wolff; treasured brother of Harry Duewell and Deanna Hughes. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Ken served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was also a 43 year employee of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Ken loved softball, bowling, hiking, the beach and traveling. He is gone, but never forgotten.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now