Duewell, Kenneth F. "Ken"
86, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years of Rose Duewell (nee Whaley); cherished father of Cyndi (Tim) Wolff, Karen (the late Scott) Tressner, Keith Duewell, Mark (Dawn) Duewell and Tim (Jackie) Duewell; loving grandfather of Heather Mayes, Kevin Wolff, Amanda Hagen, Carly Tressner and Ryan Duewell; great-grandfather of Lumen and Lyla Mayes and Leo Wolff; treasured brother of Harry Duewell and Deanna Hughes. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Ken served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was also a 43 year employee of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Ken loved softball, bowling, hiking, the beach and traveling. He is gone, but never forgotten.
Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020