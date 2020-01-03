St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Ridge Baptist Church
51 Hwy M
Villa Ridge, MO
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Ridge Baptist Church
51 Hwy M
Villa Ridge, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
The Ridge Baptist Church
51 Hwy M
Villa Ridge, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Matlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Matlock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth H. Matlock Obituary

Matlock, Kenneth H.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie J. Matlock (nee Ritter); dear father of Brian (Anne-Leith) and Laura Matlock; dear grandfather of Sean (Jamie), Kyle and Andrew Matlock; dear great-grandfather of Camille and Marlow Matlock; dear brother of Carl (Ruby) Matlock; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 3, 4-8 p.m., then taken to The Ridge Baptist Church (51 Hwy M, Villa Ridge, MO 63089) on Saturday, January 4, 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Salvation Army or The Ridge Baptist Church appreciated. Member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and N.T.T.C.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now