Matlock, Kenneth H.
Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie J. Matlock (nee Ritter); dear father of Brian (Anne-Leith) and Laura Matlock; dear grandfather of Sean (Jamie), Kyle and Andrew Matlock; dear great-grandfather of Camille and Marlow Matlock; dear brother of Carl (Ruby) Matlock; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 3, 4-8 p.m., then taken to The Ridge Baptist Church (51 Hwy M, Villa Ridge, MO 63089) on Saturday, January 4, 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Salvation Army or The Ridge Baptist Church appreciated. Member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and N.T.T.C.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020