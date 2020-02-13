Huelsing, OSF, Sister Kenneth

1930 – 2020. Wheaton Franciscan Sister. Sister Kenneth Huelsing, OSF, was born Elizabeth Joan Huelsing on December 1, 1930, in Lemay, MO to Bernard and Agnes (Brune) Huelsing. She died peacefully on February 7, 2020. She entered the congregation in 1955 and professed her perpetual vows in 1963. During the years of her ministry she offered her service, stories, humor, heartfelt friendship, and deep and prayerful presence among many in Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Rome Italy, and Illinois. Her ministry centered around hospital dietary services and community direction leadership.

Services: A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, Wheaton, IL 60187. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, Wheaton, IL. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.