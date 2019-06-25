St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Baetje, Kenneth J. Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Leona Baetje (nee Bielatowicz) for 62 years; beloved father of Mark (Janice) Baetje, Karen (Michael) Stratman, Susan (Robert) Knierim, Steven (Veronica), Kenneth T. (Jennifer) and the late Kevin (surviving Toni Boston) Baetje; dear grandpa of 11; great-grandpa of 10; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, June 30, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi, Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. Concludes at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
