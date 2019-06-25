|
Baetje, Kenneth J. Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Leona Baetje (nee Bielatowicz) for 62 years; beloved father of Mark (Janice) Baetje, Karen (Michael) Stratman, Susan (Robert) Knierim, Steven (Veronica), Kenneth T. (Jennifer) and the late Kevin (surviving Toni Boston) Baetje; dear grandpa of 11; great-grandpa of 10; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, June 30, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi, Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. Concludes at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019