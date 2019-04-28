Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Rothman. View Sign Service Information Berger Memorial Chapel 9430 Olive Blvd St Louis , MO 63132 (314)-361-0622 Visitation 10:00 AM Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Alvan D. Rubin Drive Creve Coeur , MO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Send Flowers Obituary

Rothman, Kenneth J. Kenneth J. Rothman of St. Louis and Crystal River, FL, passed away on April 26, 2019 in St. Louis, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Judith Kriegshauser Rothman; father and father-in-law of David Rothman (Mary), Sarah Rubin (Philip), Rachel Rothman (Glenn Chenalloy) of Los Angeles and Daniel Rothman (Jennifer) of Des Moines; grandfather of Alijah, Jennifer, Samuel, Benjamin, Brian, Paige, Andrew, Eizabeth and Katherine; brother and brother-in-law of Amelia Katzman (late Morris), Reva Ferman (late Marty, Ph.D.) and the late Barbara Landis (late Eddie); former husband of Geraldine Serot (Donald) of Lakeland, FL. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Lover of all animals, especially Angus, Dudley and Frosty. Kenneth graduated from Washington University and Washington University School of Law and received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2011. He served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was called to active duty in Europe during the Berlin Crisis. Mr. Rothman was first elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1962 and held his office until 1978. During that time, he was elected to several House leadership positions, including House Majority Leader and Speaker of the House. Mr. Rothman was elected and served as Lieutenant Governor of Missouri from 1980 to 1984. Kenneth guided numerous important pieces of legislation and was most proud of the passage of a law that advanced child abuse prevention. Kenneth was introduced to horses at the age of 5 and became a true equestrian. He was a gentleman of distinction and admired antiques, history and boating. Services: Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 10 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Alvan D. Rubin Drive, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Funeral Service follows at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road, Ladue, MO 63124. Memorial contributions preferred to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, 480 Josephs Road, Union, MO 63084 or to an animal rescue . Please visit





