Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
405 South Fifth St.
St. Charles, MO
View Map
Kenneth John Kolkmeier Obituary

Kolkmeier, Kenneth John

passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Beloved husband for 62 years of Barbara "Babs" D. Kolkmeier (nee Derr). Dear father of Lynne (David) Hoover, William (Angela), Thomas (Shawna) and the late Suzanne Kolkmeier. Dear grandfather of Bradley (Beth) and Katelyn Hoover, Tajar, Connor and Riley Work, Wyatt and Josie Kolkmeier. Dear great-grandfather of Sawyer Work, Briar, Bella and Blair Hoover. Dear brother of Donald (the late Ann) and the late Elmer Gerald "Charlie" Kolkmeier. A dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ken was the project manager of the St. Louis Gateway Arch from 1962-1965. He was the recipient of the 2016 Distinguished recipient of the (St. Andrew) Ageless Remarkable St. Louisan Award. He served on many boards and volunteered his time with many organizations to include the Bethesda Health Group and Forest Hills Country Club.

Services: Funeral service at St. John's United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St., St. Charles, MO, Friday, 2:00 p.m. Interment St. John's UCC Cemetery St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Mid-America Transplant Services or Bethesda Healthcare Group. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
More information