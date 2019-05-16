Wisniewski, Kenneth John Fortified with the Sacraments of the Church, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dear husband of Eleanor Wisniewski, father of Joseph (Catherine Dmuchovsky) Wisniewski and Maria (Diana) Estrada, grandfather to Ben, Sam, and Isa Estrada, dear brother-in-law of Bro. Tom Krull, O.F.M., and Helen Krull, and dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Saturday, May 18, 2019. Epiphany of Our Lord Church 6596 Smiley Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2019