Knisley, Kenneth Lyle 'Kenny'

World War II veteran Kenneth Lyle "Kenny" Knisley passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on September 8, 2019 in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Kenny graduated from Pineville High School in McDonald County, Missouri. He attended Southwest Missouri State and Joplin Business College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, entering on June 7, 1941 at Jefferson Barracks. He was a Staff Sergeant in air transportation. He was assigned to personnel and logistical support in England, leading up to Normandy invasion and subsequent military engagements in Europe. After the war, Kenny settled in Webster Groves where he raised a family and thrived in furniture sales.

An avid golfer throughout his life, Kenny won several American Legion golf tournaments.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nova Knisley; loving wife Katherine 'Katie'; sister, Norma Cleora Hall, Alice Grace Lobb and Bonnie "Edith" South; brothers, Lloyd Knisley and Clyde "George" Knisley.

Kenny will be sadly missed with fondest memories by his son, Larry Knisley and wife Elizabeth "Beth"; grandsons, Justin Knisley and Todd Knisley and his wife Kelsey; and great grandson Brooks Knisley.

Services: Memorial Service and Interment will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125. Memorial donations may be made to SSM Help at Home Foundation, 1187 Corporate Lake Drive, Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63132.