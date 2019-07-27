Klaus, Kenneth M. of St Louis, MO passed away on July 19, 2019. Loved by his children Matt (Colleen) Klaus and Katura Klaus, his sister Karen (Bill) Klaus Ridgeway, his nephew Jeff (Robin) Ridgeway and by his extended family and many friends. Ken served in the Missouri Air National Guard, played freshman football at Mizzou before transferring to Rochester Institute of Technology where he wrestled and studied printing management. Ken had a love of printing, sports and the news. Ken was cremated and wanted his ashes spread in several places where he held special memories. His family will be having a private celebration of his life. Please honor Ken by donating to Central Print www.centralprint.org. Thoughts and condolences can be shared online at www.stlouiscremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019