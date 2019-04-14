Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Oliver Horrell. View Sign

Horrell, Kenneth Oliver our much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019. He gave his love unconditionally to his wife, Carol, for 55 wonderful years. Also, blessed with his love were their children: Barbara Boros (John), John Horrell, Stephen W. Horrell, Cynthia Lane (Ron). Ken leaves six grandchildren: Jamie, Lori, and Stephen C. Horrell, Sarah Ewing, David Boros, Susan Willemstein and eight great-grandchildren: Olivia, Cooper, Dylan, Zachary, Noah, Beckham, Elliott and Nash. Ken is also survived by his beloved brother Donald (Bud) Horrell (Carlene), sister Marlene Burkemper (Lee), brother-in-law Dave Lange (Sharon) and sister-in-law Joan Ferro (Roy), nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol, sister Sharon Lange, brothers-in-law David Dunham and Roy Ferro, nieces Susan Reznicek and Jordan Lange. Ken was a faithful, devout Christian and member of Grace Lutheran Church in Upland, California. He was also a staunch patriot and a proud member of the Republican Party. His moral character and kindness were evident by his generous and regular contributions to over eighty charities. Over sixty six years, Ken held many positions in the Printing Industry, earning great respect and national recognition. He ultimately owned his own business and recently retired after a successful and gratifying career. In addition to his love of God, family and friends, Ken enjoyed The St. Louis Cardinals, horse racing, John Wayne, Snickers and Wint-O-Green Mints. His warm, genuine smile will live in our hearts forever. Services: His service will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 a.m. The address is 5020 Rhodes Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be given to the City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010. Tax exempt 501 (c)3. EIN 95-343591 and/or The Wholehearted Foundation, 1918 Belleville Dr. N.E., Leesburg, VA 20176. Tax exempt 501 (c)3, EIN 475490420

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019

