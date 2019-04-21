Fiala, Kenneth R. age 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in St. Louis and graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Missouri, Columbia where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He served in the United States Army stationed in Panama and made the rank of Captain. He spent several years as a CPA before becoming the President and CEO of Community Federal Savings and Loan. Ken was a member of many civic organizations including the Veiled Prophet, served on several boards including the Metropolitan YMCA, St. Louis Area Boy Scouts and the Salvation Army, and also as head of the Tree of Lights campaign. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; children, Dick (Julie) and Gretchen (Craig); two grandchildren (Emma and Mary Katherine); brother, Jim (Glenda). He requested no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or Heartland Hospice of St Louis. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019