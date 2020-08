Mann, Kenneth R.

passed away, August 27, 2020. Celebrated 54 years of marriage to Carolyn Chapman Mann. Will be missed by all his family and friends and forgotten by none.

Services: Funeral service at Living Word UMC Wildwood, MO. Open visitation September 1st from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PRIVATE Funeral to follow. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Stroke Assoc. or Alzheimer's Foundation of America. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.