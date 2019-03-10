Mueller, Kenneth R. 91, of St. Louis County, Asleep in Jesus, Wed., March 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 51 years of the late Ethel Mueller (nee Jones); dear father of Debbie (Guy) Tilman, Craig (Trish) Mueller and the late little Chica; son of the late Richard and Edna (Schnarr) Mueller; brother of the late Dorris HornCaselli (the late Don and John); dear brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9733 Olive Blvd., Olivette, Monday, March 11, 4-8 p.m. and Tues., 9 a.m. until Funeral Service, 10 a.m. Burial follows at the church's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of your own choice. Additional information at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com or (314) 426-6000.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019