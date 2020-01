Schatz, Kenneth R.

83, of Granite City, and longtime teacher at Jennings High School in St. Louis, passed away on January 5, 2020.

Kenneth is survived by his children; Sharlyn and Vince Patten, Kevin Schatz, Steve Schatz, Jay Schatz, Teri and David Dutko; grandchildren, Bryan Patten, Breanna Patten, Sadie Dutko, Edison Dutko.

Services: Services and burial will be at a later date in Hebron, North Dakota. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, are handling local arrangements.