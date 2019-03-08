Ragsdale, Kenneth age 81, of Ozark, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Services: Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, at The Baptist Home in Ozark. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019