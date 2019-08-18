Tihen, Kenneth Richard Sr.
83, went to be with our Lord on August 10, 2019. Kenneth was the beloved husband of Joyce (Royal), father of Kenneth (Lisa Marie) and Kim (deceased), grandfather of Audrey Walton (Brian), Benjamin, Anna Marie, William, Emma, Zoe Helms (Juan), and Vita Tihen (Neal Thayer), great-grandfather of Nakita, Dylan, and Sienna. Ken loved his family, fishing, and barbecuing. Ken faithfully served his country in Korea in the 101st Airborne Division, and he was in law enforcement for 40 years.