Range, Kenneth V.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Range; loving father of Michael, Anthony and Kimberly Range; dear grandfather of Emily, Titania and William; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle & friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tues., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3-9 p.m.