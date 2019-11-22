|
Auck, Kenneth W.
1938 – 2019 Following a life of extraordinary devotion to family, friends, career and church, Kenneth W. Auck entered into peace on Monday, November 18th, 2019. We will always remember him working for us, cheering for us, and caring for us. We are forever grateful for the life he built, and we will carry forward his legacy of generosity and love.
Kenny was the son of William and Lorine Auck. He was a proud graduate of St. Andrew and Bishop DuBourg High School, and the friendships he made endured for his lifetime. He served in the US Navy, and while stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia, his ear-to-ear smile and engaging dimples caught the eye of an Italian girl named Rose Marie Martinette who would define the course of his life. The two were married on September 5, 1960 and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage next fall.
The couple raised their three children, Marie, Michael and Tommy, in their first and forever home and were charter members of Most Precious Blood parish (now St. Mark) for 6 decades. Through his years in the Men's Club, on the Softball Team, and coaching CYC sports, he established an extended MPB family that spans multiple generations.
Kenny loved work and was committed to excellence in everything he did. His career as a Computer Programmer for the Department of Defense began before "computer" was a household term. After a highly decorated retirement from Civil Service, his encore was a second immensely successful IT career for 20+ years. In his downtime, he was a painter, plumber, carpenter, landscaper and general repairman for everyone he knew. In between, he became a master of the NY Times crossword puzzle and ran 5 marathons.
He was the steady, honest, respected leader of our family and he dedicated his life to those he loved. He always carried a handkerchief in his pocket, ready to bind a wound, pull a loose tooth, or dry a tear. He was the first one we turned to in times of need, and we could count on his beaming smile of pride and the excitement in his voice at every accomplishment. We never once questioned his love and devotion; he only saw the best in everyone he met. Of all the roles he filled, his favorite was being Poppy. In 30 years, he never missed a game, recital, school event or milestone for any of his grandchildren, and he was "Poppy" to all of their friends too.
Kenny was the beloved and devoted husband of Rose Marie and cherished father of Marie and Tim Pendergast, Michael Auck, and Tommy and Tricia Auck. He was the proudest and most loved Poppy of Katie and Patrick Dolan, Lorie and Christy Pendergast, Andy Gaus, Tony Auck, Marisa Bryan, Michael, Nick and Angela Auck, Alex and Molly Auck, Nicholas and Becca Bamvakais. He was a loving brother, uncle, Godfather and very best friend. With his work here complete, we're sure he is busy once again, repairing the stairway, painting the gates, and making everything perfect for us when we meet again.
In his honor, gifts are welcome to JDRF (https:/www.jdrf.orgonate/), St. Patrick's Center (https:/stpatrickcenter.orgonate/) or the .
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, November 25, 9:30 am to St. Mark Catholic Church, for 10:00 am mass. Interment with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 pm.