Kenneth W. Gnuse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gnuse, Kenneth W.

Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellinore L. Gnuse (nee Zimmerlein); dear father of Gary (Sandra) Gnuse and Karen (Mike) Bahr; loving grandfather of Bryan (Carol) Gnuse, Scott (Jenny) Bahr, Jennifer (Bill) Riggs and Todd Bahr; dear great-grandfather of Jacob, Evan, Danielle, Jason, Mason, Matthew, Ashley and Allison.

Ken was a decorated Naval combat aircraft carrier pilot in World War II, serving in the South Pacific. He was employed for 44 years by the Ralston Purina Co. in St. Louis. Ken was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and owned a 100-acre farm in southern Missouri on the Huzzah River.

Services: Private Funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, with private burial at Sunset Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, Webster Groves, MO. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved