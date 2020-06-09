Gnuse, Kenneth W.

Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellinore L. Gnuse (nee Zimmerlein); dear father of Gary (Sandra) Gnuse and Karen (Mike) Bahr; loving grandfather of Bryan (Carol) Gnuse, Scott (Jenny) Bahr, Jennifer (Bill) Riggs and Todd Bahr; dear great-grandfather of Jacob, Evan, Danielle, Jason, Mason, Matthew, Ashley and Allison.

Ken was a decorated Naval combat aircraft carrier pilot in World War II, serving in the South Pacific. He was employed for 44 years by the Ralston Purina Co. in St. Louis. Ken was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and owned a 100-acre farm in southern Missouri on the Huzzah River.

Services: Private Funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, with private burial at Sunset Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, Webster Groves, MO. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.