Kenneth W. Hammer
Hammer, Kenneth W.

age 98, passed away Tues., July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marian Rose Hammer (nee Dinkel), dear father of Terry (the late Rita) and Teddy James Hammer, dear grandfather of Amy (Benno) Nelson, Andrew Hammer, Jill Hammer, Julie (Brian) Boresi, Elizabeth (Tim) Lauber and Todd (Kelly) Hammer; dear great-grandfather of eight, dear friend to many.

He was a navy veteran of WW II, the oldest active member of the MAC, and very active until his passing, founder of B &H Orthopedic Lab in 1950, and a world-traveler along with his wife.

Services: Services and burial for immediate family. A memorial celebration will be held in the future at the MAC. Boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
